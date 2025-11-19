West Bank aggression fuels annexation fears

TEHRAN – Escalating violence and sweeping crackdowns across the West Bank intensify concerns over mounting Zionist territorial control.

A new wave of raids, mass arrests, and settler violence across the occupied West Bank has intensified fears that the Israeli regime is accelerating a strategy of de facto annexation by making normal life for Palestinians increasingly impossible.

Rights groups warn that the regime’s expanding military operations, impunity for illegal settler violence, and systematic dismantling of Palestinian civil spaces reflect a broader effort to entrench permanent control over the territory.

Despite repeated UN reports documenting crimes, from arbitrary arrests to unlawful demolitions, the Israeli regime continues to escalate its campaign with no international accountability.

These concerns were sharpened by the latest assault on the town of Beit Ummar, where Israeli occupation forces sealed all entrances before launching what locals describe as one of the largest arrest sweeps in years. More than 100 Palestinian residents were rounded up as the regime’s military transformed the town’s football field into a makeshift interrogation site, flooding the area with reinforcements and corralling residents for on-the-spot questioning.

The repression deepened with the punitive sealing of the home of a Palestinian gunned down by the occupation troops. The regime’s military forced his family out, with local media reporting assaults and property damage during on-site interrogations.

Human rights organizations have long condemned such collective punishment measures as violations of international law that serve to intimidate whole communities.

Across the West Bank, similar patterns unfolded. In a refugee camp south of Tubas, Israeli occupation forces deployed infantry units throughout residential blocks, raiding and searching homes. In Nablus, the eastern part of the city was stormed again, adding to a years-long cycle of invasions.

Meanwhile, illegal settlers, operating with what UN reports describe as open impunity, carried out another attack in Deir Sharaf, northwest of Nablus, smashing shops and vandalizing property.

The failure of the regime’s forces to stop the attacks fits a growing pattern in which settlers function as an extension of the regime’s territorial ambitions, pressuring Palestinians off their land through violence and intimidation.

The Israeli regime also launched an arrest campaign in al-Jib, northwest of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), further tightening its grip on Palestinian towns already struggling under closures, raids, and movement restrictions.

For Palestinian communities, the latest actions are not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated strategy: mass kidnappings, growing illegal military checkpoints, road closures, militarized raids, and settler attacks that collectively render daily life untenable.

As these measures multiply, so do fears that the regime is using overwhelming force to entrench its occupation of the West Bank and to permanently reshape it around an oppressive annexation project.

