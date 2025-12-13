Israeli troops advance into Syrian village near Golan Heights border

Israeli troops have advanced towards the village of Saida al-Hanout in the countryside of Quneitra, in southern Syria, near the border of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Al Jazeera reported Saturday, citing the Syrian state news agency (SANA).

A SANA correspondent reported that the forces, comprising eight military vehicles, set up a checkpoint at the village’s first entrance, while a number of soldiers entered the village and began searching several houses.

Local sources also told the news agency that residents refused the Israeli forces’ offer of food aid as well as to answer questions about the situation in Syria.

Yesterday, Israeli forces released two citizens who had been arrested while passing through a checkpoint set up by the Israeli military between the town of Umm Batna and the village of al-Ajraf.

According to a tally by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), Israel has launched more than 600 air, drone, or artillery attacks across Syria since December 2024.