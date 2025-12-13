Ilam to hold three-day tour for Iraqi tourists

TEHRAN-- Inviting a group of Iraqi tourists and media activists to attend the three-day tour of Ilam is part of the province's tourism diplomacy programs, which are held with the aim of introducing local capacities, said head of Ilam Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department on Saturday.

Referring to the measures taken to introduce the province's tourism capacities, Farzad Sharifi told ISNA that the ‘Ilam Balad’ application has been designed and launched with the aim of guiding tourists and introducing the province's natural, historical and cultural attractions.

Also, the Ilam province tourism guidebook has been printed and published in two languages, Arabic and English, so that foreign tourists, especially from Iraq, can benefit from the province's capacities more easily, he added.

He continued that 12 specialized exhibitions of handicrafts and the introduction of Ilam province have been held in Iraq, especially in Wasit province. These exhibitions in the cities of Al-Hay and Kut have been well received by the Iraqi people and officials and have paved the way for effective cultural and economic relations between the two countries, he pointed out.

Sharifi explained that numerous promotional clips have been produced and broadcast in Arabic to introduce Ilam's tourist attractions, which have played an important role in attracting Iraqi tourists.

He expressed his appreciation for the support of Ilam governor-general, provincial officials and the effective cooperation of Mehran Customs in easing the tourist traffic, “Our another successful program in the field of tourism diplomacy was inviting a group of Iraqi tourists to participate in a three-day tour to visit the natural and historical attractions of Ilam. Media and advertising activists and representatives of Iraqi tourism companies were also present on this tour to experience firsthand the province's potentials.”

Referring to the obstacles facing investment in the tourism and handicraft sectors of the province, he said that one of the main challenges is the complexity of economic laws and regulations, which makes the investment process difficult for the private sector.

He added that another problem is the limited financial resources and economic capacity of investors. “In this regard, we have tried to reduce some of these problems by providing low-interest and subsidized facilities.”

KD