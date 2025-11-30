Israeli settlers assault foreign activists in West Bank, leaving one critically wounded

The Israeli military launched a large-scale arrest campaign in the occupied West Bank as illegal settlers attacked foreign activists and Palestinians on Sunday, Anadolu reported, citing local sources.

Three Italian and one Canadian activists were injured by illegal Israeli settlers in Ein ad-Duyuk village of Jericho in the central West Bank, local sources said.

The activists were hospitalized, as three of them sustained moderate injuries and the fourth was critically wounded.

Illegal settlers stormed a house in a Bedouin community where the foreign activists have been residing in solidarity with Palestinian residents for a few days, and assaulted them.

The attackers also attempted to steal the activists’ passports, phones, and belongings, in addition to property from the house, the sources said.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official body, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out 766 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank in October only.

Meanwhile, Israeli army forces detained four people in two Nablus villages on Sunday. One of the detainees was injured, the official news agency Wafa news said, without providing more details on his condition.

More than 1,085 Palestinians have been killed, and 10,700 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory over the past two years. More than 20,500 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem (al-Quds).