National Research, Technology Week underway

TEHRAN – The National Research and Technology Week is being held from December 13 to 18 across the country.

Each day of the week focuses on a specific theme.

Saturday, December 13, ‘Research and technology lay the groundwork for independence and self-sufficiency.’

Sunday, December 14, ‘School is the foundation of research and technology.’

Monday, December 15, ‘Cooperation of university with society and industry leads to national authority.’

Tuesday, December 16, ‘Researchers and technology experts are future-building assets’

Wednesday, December 17, ‘Bright future with young thinkers.’

Thursday, December 18, ‘Collaboration between seminary and university results in national unity.’

Iran ranks 72 in technology and innovation

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2025, Iran is ranked among upper middle-income countries, ranking 72nd among 166 countries.

The country’s ranking has improved by one position compared to 2022.

UNCTAD has categorized 17 types of technologies as frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drone technology, solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power, biofuels, biogas and biomass, wind energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, nanotechnology, and gene editing.

The Technology and Innovation Report 2025: Inclusive Artificial Intelligence for Development surveys the complex artificial intelligence landscape, aiming to help decision-makers design science, technology, and innovation policies that foster inclusive technological progress.

The Report 2025 calls for AI that puts people first and is shaped through global cooperation in which all countries have a say. The Report identifies three key leverage points – infrastructure, data, and skills – offering a broad socioeconomic perspective on AI while analyzing requirements and policies to promote sustainable industrialization and innovation.

The sub-indices of readiness for frontier technologies in 2025 show that Iran’s best ranking is in the research and development sub-index (35th in the world).

In the finance sub-index, the country’s ranking has improved from 62 in 2022 to 56 in 2025. In other sub-indexes like skills and the establishment of information and communication technology, its ranking has lowered from 74 and 78 in 2022 to 82 and 94 in 2025, respectively.

