Iran Lab Expo kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 13th Iranian-Made Laboratory Equipment and Materials Exhibition, known as Iran Lab Expo 2025, opened in Tehran on Saturday and will run till Tuesday.

Over the past years, Iran Lab Expo has contributed to the establishment of around 1,000 knowledge-based and technological firms, and their self-sufficiency in manufacturing more than 20,000 laboratory equipment with the help of the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, IRNA reported.

Over 270 knowledge-based companies are showcasing a total of 10,500 medical equipment and products in various fields like oil and petrochemicals, electronics, software and simulators, civil engineering and construction, mechanics and metallurgy, agriculture and environment, basic physics, general laboratory equipment, equipment and machinery in strategic technologies, medical engineering, biomaterials, educational equipment, industrial equipment and technology, industrial testing equipment, modern technologies, and calibration services.

The exhibition serves as a great opportunity for participants to hold B2B and B2G meetings, share knowledge, and create business opportunities.

The main objectives of holding Iran Lab Expo are to develop laboratory and test equipment technology, lower domestic laboratories and industries’ dependence on imported equipment, help form a stable domestic market for laboratory equipment and materials, and support domestic production by promoting the purchase of Iranian goods, the event’s secretary, Abdolhassan Bahrami, said in a press conference on December 2.

Identifying qualified companies in the manufacturing of laboratory equipment and materials, and showcasing the country’s capabilities in the field, are among the other goals of the exhibition, he added.

Iran welcomes foreign investment in pharmaceutical industry

In October, Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi announced the country’s readiness to attract foreign investment in its pharmaceutical industry.

By providing necessary infrastructure and a big market, Iran welcomes any constructive cooperation in this regard, IRNA quoted Zafarqandi as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing a conference titled ‘Health Investment: A Bridge for Regional Prosperity’, held on the sidelines of the eighth edition of the Global Health Exhibition, running from October 27 to 30 at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting Iran’s capabilities in the pharmaceutical industry, Zafarqandi said, “Today, Iran is a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in the region, which has been able to address a large part of its needs through domestic production, ranging from generic drugs to biotechnology and biosimilar products.”

High production capacity, innovative leadership in cell therapies and biopharmaceuticals, expert human resources, adhering to global quality standards, and competitive pricing are among the outstanding features of the health products manufactured in the country, the official added.

“Our goal is to boost cooperation through establishing collaborative ventures in the fields of research, development, and production, sharing technology in complex generic drugs and biopharmaceuticals, as well as developing a resilient regional supply chain for active pharmaceutical ingredients,” he further noted.

Generic drugs are those that are biologically identical to brand-name drugs, but are sold under their chemical or generic name, Zafarqandi said.

Underscoring the importance of promoting ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the health minister said, “Let’s utilize the two countries’ scientific capabilities, financial resources, and prospects to turn into a regional power in the health field, and make a healthier future for our people.”

MT/MG