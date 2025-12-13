Iran stripped off of hosting rights in 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran’s national basketball team will be forced to play their home games in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers at a neutral venue.

The Iran Basketball Federation announced that, despite extensive efforts and continued international follow-ups, hosting rights for Iran’s home games in the second qualification window have been moved outside the country.

According to an official FIBA statement, the Central Board’s latest meeting upheld the Executive Committee’s decision to stage Iran’s home matches abroad for the time being. FIBA noted that the security and safety situation in Iran and Israel remains under review, adding that if conditions improve, there is readiness to restore hosting rights to the respective territories.

Iran are scheduled to face Jordan on Feb. 27, 2026, and Syria on March 2, 2026.