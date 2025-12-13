Iranian artist showing artwork in “The Temple of Dreams” international exhibition in Italy

TEHRAN – An artwork by the Iranian artist Shirin Mohseni-Nasab is present at the international exhibition “The Temple of Dreams” in Lecce, Italy.

A project inspired by the Cabinet de Curiosités, the art show has brought together 27 artists exploring the border between reality, imagination, and the surreal.

Titled “Hands,” Mohseni-Nasab’s piece appears within the section “Les Enfants Terribles”, presented as one of the “cult objects” in the exhibition’s narrative, a dialogue between matter, gesture, and psychological states, Mehr reported.

“The Temple of Dreams” is the title of the new edition of the Visionary Art Show – an unusual and visionary art project conceived back in 2010 by Primo Piano LivinGallery and directed and curated by Dores Sacquegna.

The event combines contemporary art with cinema, theater, poetry, and music. A living story that brings to the stage 27 dreamers of art brut, underground, neo-surrealist, pop, and fantasy art and their “cult objects” in a production that transforms the Renaissance venue of the Palmieri Foundation into a Cabinet de Curiosités, involving visitors in an immersive experience with the curiosity and wonder typical of a wonder room.

The show opens a window onto the collective imagination, where representation becomes writing, body, and moving image of the present time.

Shirin Mohseni-Nasab, 43, graduated from the Visual Arts, Science and Culture University and holds an Art certification from the University of Tehran. She has held solo and group exhibitions, mainly in Iran, but also in South Korea, Romania, and Italy.

Having launched on December 6, the exhibition will run until December 19.

