Phillip Claudel’s “Compromise” on stage in Kerman

TEHRAN- An adaptation of French writer Phillip Claudel’s play “Compromise” is currently on stage at Kerman's City Theater Complex.

Yeganeh Paki Sirat is the director of the play, which is based on a translation by prominent Iranian translator Shahla Haeri.

Maziar Rashid Salehi, Shahin Khajuinejad and Adnan Mohammadipour are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until Thursday.

"Compromise" follows the story of two 30-year-old friends who gather in an empty apartment. One is a struggling actor, while the other is a failed playwright. The actor plans to sell the apartment and has asked the playwright to accompany him during the contract signing to reassure the buyer with his comforting presence. Despite the playwright's lackluster plays, he possesses a reassuring demeanor. As they wait for the buyer, their interactions range from flattery and affection to teasing and mockery.

The dynamics between the friends evolve as they delve into a mix of emotions. When the buyer finally arrives, he becomes a witness to a comedic yet ruthless exchange of grievances between the friends. The buyer must decide whether to remain a bystander, act as a mediator, or potentially become the unintended target of their unresolved conflicts.

Phillip Claudel is a highly acclaimed French author, playwright, and filmmaker known for his poignant storytelling and deep exploration of human emotions. He was born on January 2, 1962, in Dombasle-sur-Meurthe, France. Claudel's work often delves into dark and complex themes such as grief, loss, identity, and the human condition. His writing is characterized by its lyrical prose, emotional depth, and thought-provoking narratives that resonate with readers on a profound level.

Claudel's literary career took off with the publication of his debut novel, "Meuse l'oubli" (Grey Souls), in 2003, which won the prestigious Prix Renaudot literary award. He has since penned numerous novels, plays, and screenplays that have garnered critical acclaim and cemented his reputation as a masterful storyteller. Claudel's works have been translated into several languages and adapted into successful films, showcasing his versatility and skill across different mediums. He continues to captivate audiences with his evocative writing style and exploration of the complexities of human relationships and emotions.

SAB/