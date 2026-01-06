National Museum to host Symposium of Iranian Archaeology

TEHRAN – The 23rd Symposium of Iranian Archaeology is set to be held from Jan. 26 to 28 at the National Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran, organizers said.

The annual event is organized by the Iranian Center for Archaeological Research, which operates under the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, according to an official statement.

Archaeologists from across the country will present and review the results of recent archaeological activities and fieldwork during a series of scientific sessions.

The symposium aims to provide a platform for researchers to exchange findings from surveys, excavations and conservation projects conducted in different regions of Iran.

Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest continuous centers of human civilization, with archaeological evidence dating back tens of thousands of years. The country contains remains from prehistoric settlements, early urban societies and major empires including the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian and Sasanian periods, to name a few.

Archaeological research in Iran has played a key role in understanding the development of agriculture, urban planning, state formation and long-distance trade in West and Central Asia. Sites such as Persepolis, Susa and the Burnt City have contributed to global scholarship on ancient governance, art and technology.

Officials say the annual symposium is intended to document and disseminate the latest archaeological findings while supporting the protection of cultural heritage amid ongoing development and environmental pressures.

