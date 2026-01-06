IAF cinematheque to screen “I Swear”

TEHRAN-The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen English film director Kirk Jones’ 2025 movie “I Swear” on Thursday.

A review session will be organized after a screening in the Nasseri Hall of the forum at 5 pm.

"I Swear" is a biographical drama set in Scotland. The film chronicles the extraordinary life of John Davidson, a Scottish man living with severe Tourette’s syndrome. Based on real events, the story primarily follows Davidson’s life after the 1989 documentary “John’s Not Mad”, capturing a period when his condition was barely understood by society and often misunderstood by those around him.

The film stars Robert Aramayo as John Davidson, bringing to life the struggles and resilience of a man battling a neurological disorder that manifests through uncontrollable tics and vocalizations.

The narrative begins in 1983, with 12-year-old John Davidson living in Galashiels, a small town in the Scottish Borders. John dreams of becoming a professional footballer, and as he starts his education at Galashiels Academy, he eagerly anticipates a scout’s evaluation of his goalkeeping skills. However, his life takes a difficult turn when he begins experiencing sudden episodes of tics and echolalia—repetitive vocalizations and movements characteristic of Tourette’s.

His reactions are met with hostility; the head teacher responds with violence, whipping John’s hand with a belt, which causes injury and exacerbates his distress. His performance on the football field suffers, disappointing his father. At home, after an incident of spitting, John is banished from the family dinner table. Soon after, he receives devastating news: his father has left the family. Overwhelmed by a sense of abandonment and shame, John attempts to take his own life by walking into a river but is rescued and hospitalized.

Fast forward to 1996, John is now 25, still living with his mother. He receives an official diagnosis of Tourette’s syndrome—a condition with no known cure. Although he is medicated, his tics remain a source of embarrassment. His childhood friend Murray, who has returned to town from Australia after his mother’s liver cancer diagnosis, reconnects with John. Murray’s family, especially his mother Dotty, a mental health nurse, quickly sense John’s discomfort and invite him to stay with them. Dotty encourages John to stop medication and advises him never to apologize for his tics, emphasizing acceptance.

John begins to explore life beyond his condition. Murray introduces him to nightlife, where John socializes. However, during one outing, a tic causes him to fling a drink into another man’s face, sparking a brawl and resulting in a night in jail. Dotty intervenes, and John is offered a job at the local community center as an elderly caretaker’s assistant. Initially nervous, John’s interaction with Tommy, the kind caretaker, helps him realize that misunderstanding and lack of awareness about Tourette’s are often the root of societal problems—not the disorder itself.

Despite setbacks—including a violent street attack that lands him in hospital—John continues to find purpose. He helps Tommy advocate for better understanding of Tourette’s, and with Tommy’s support, he faces his trial with confidence. During the court proceedings, John’s uncontrollable tics cause a disruption, but Tommy testifies that John’s behavior is involuntary, likening his condition to that of a blind person spilling a drink. The case is dismissed, and John’s advocacy begins to grow.

His journey of awareness and acceptance leads him to host workshops and give talks at schools, police stations, and community centers. His efforts culminate in being awarded an MBE by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2019. The film shows a tender moment when John visits his mother, now acknowledging her past impatience, and explains why she was absent at the ceremony.

In 2023, John volunteers for a groundbreaking treatment device at Nottingham University, which significantly reduces his tics. He experiences a newfound confidence, striking up conversations and engaging fully with life.

