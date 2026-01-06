Sarakhieh, Iran’s little Venice

At first, it is hard to believe such a place exists in Iran. But deep inside the vast Shadegan wetland in Khuzestan province, there is a village where water is the main road and boats replace cars. This village is Sarakhieh, often called Iran’s “Little Venice.”

My journey to Sarakhieh felt different from the very beginning. After passing famous historical sites of Khuzestan such as Tchogha Zanbil, the Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System, and ancient Susa, I reached a quiet landscape of water, reeds, and palm trees.

Life in Sarakhieh flows with water. The houses are built along narrow waterways, and the only way to move between them is by small wooden boats called balam. As I stepped onto a boat, the village slowly revealed itself: simple homes made of mud, brick, and cement blocks, surrounded by reeds and palm leaves that mark each family’s space. The calm movement of the boat and the reflection of the sky on the water created a peaceful atmosphere.

Many people in the villager speak Arabic and wear simple traditional clothing. Their lives depend directly on the wetland. Many of them raise water buffalo, keep geese, or earn a living through fishing. The connection between people and nature here is strong and visible in everyday life.

A visit to Sarakhieh is incomplete without a boat ride. Local residents warmly welcome visitors and happily guide them through different parts of the village and the wetland. Along the way, there are small reed shelters built over the water, perfect for resting or enjoying a picnic. From Sarakhieh, it is also possible to reach nearby villages such as Hadbeh and Khorusi-ye by boat.

Fishing is both a livelihood and an attraction. For nature lovers, wildlife watching is another highlight. With some luck, visitors may spot wild boars, jungle cats, otters, wolves, or grazing sheep near the wetland. The area is also famous for birdwatching. Flamingos, herons, storks, wild geese, and ducks live here, while a rare duck species breeds only in this wetland.

Beyond nature, Sarakhieh offers small cultural experiences. A local market sells fresh fish and handmade crafts produced by villagers. There is also a small wildlife museum where visitors can learn about migratory birds and their seasons. One of the village’s simple but striking sights is a mosque without a dome or minaret, built from local materials and covered with reeds.

Sarakhieh provides basic facilities for visitors, including local restaurants, rest areas made of reeds and palm leaves (known as Mudhif), gazebos, parking, and a tourism center located in the western part of the village.

However, staying overnight in Sarakhieh itself is limited, so most travelers choose to stay in nearby cities. Ahvaz, about 110 kilometers away, is a practical option and offers its own attractions.

The best time to visit Sarakhieh is from late autumn to late winter, when the weather is milder. Many travelers also come during the Nowruz holidays, while winter is ideal for birdwatching.

Reaching Sarakhieh is possible by road from Abadan or Ahvaz via Dar Khovein toward Shadegan. Adventurous travelers can also reach nearby villages and continue the journey by boat, a longer but memorable route.

Sarakhieh may be small, but its experience is unique. The water-based life, warm hospitality, and untouched nature make it a destination unlike anywhere else in Iran. A trip to this “Little Venice” offers a quiet, different, and unforgettable travel experience.

