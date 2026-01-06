Iran cultural office in Austria launches Europe-focused Iran studies prize

TEHRAN – Iran’s cultural office in Austria said it has launched the “Bert Fragner Award” to help promote Iran studies in Europe, with the inaugural award ceremony scheduled to be held in Vienna next month.

The Iranian Cultural Counsellor’s Office in Austria said the prize will recognize outstanding works in Iran studies, including books and research covering Iranian culture, history, Persian literature, art, civilizational studies and Shiite studies, according to ISNA news agency.

The prize will be awarded annually across different disciplines related to Iran studies, with a focus on strengthening academic research in Austria and other German-speaking countries, the office said.

The first award ceremony will be hosted by the Iranian House of Wisdom in Vienna on Feb. 18, 2026, corresponding to Bahamn 29, 1404 in the Iranian calendar, the cultural office said.

The event will take place at the Avicenna Hall of the Iranian House of Wisdom and will be attended by researchers, Iranologists and scholars interested in Iranian culture and civilization, it added.

The prize is named in honor of the late Austrian Iranologist Professor Bert Fragner and will be formally awarded to works that have made a significant contribution to the presentation, analysis or development of Iran studies, the office said.

The Iranian cultural office in Austria said it plans to continue the event annually as part of broader cultural exchanges between Iran and Austria, aiming to expand the role of Iran studies within Europe’s academic community.

AM