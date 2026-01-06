Connect Forum Specialized Meeting to be held

TEHRAN – The Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology will hold the ninth edition of the Connect Forum specialized meeting at the Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) in Tehran on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held concurrently with the first international artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition, known as AIX Expo.

Connect Forum includes two main parts: lectures and specialized panels. The event serves as a great platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge, sharing challenges and the strategies to address them, as well as networking and promoting collaborative efforts among industry owners, researchers, and experts in technology and AI. Showcasing the latest technological achievements of Iranian experts in iHiT, and AIX Expo are among other parts of the specialized meeting.

Over 50 top knowledge-based companies operating in the AI and technology sectors will participate in the AI exhibition, with the support of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), IRNA reported.

According to the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the exhibition aims to boost interactions among innovation ecosystems, knowledge-based firms, the financial industry, and leading industries in AI.

The event will showcase the latest innovations and achievements in AI at national and global levels.

The exhibition will organize specialized panels on AI applications in various industries, such as healthcare, energy, urban development, finance, and manufacturing.

Conducting hands-on educational workshops, the exhibition will serve as a great opportunity to share expertise, promote business cooperation, and hold B2B and B2G networking in different sectors

With the rapid growth in AI startups and tech-enabled industries in the country, AIX Expo 2026 is expected to stimulate large-scale investment and lay the ground for the export of indigenous AI technologies.

Iran ranks 72 in technology and innovation

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2025, Iran is ranked among upper middle-income countries, ranking 72nd among 166 countries.

The country’s ranking has improved by one position compared to 2022.

UNCTAD has categorized 17 types of technologies as frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drone technology, solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power, biofuels, biogas and biomass, wind energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, nanotechnology, and gene editing.

The Technology and Innovation Report 2025: Inclusive Artificial Intelligence for Development surveys the complex artificial intelligence landscape, aiming to help decision-makers design science, technology, and innovation policies that foster inclusive technological progress.

The Report 2025 calls for AI that puts people first and is shaped through global cooperation in which all countries have a say. The Report identifies three key leverage points – infrastructure, data, and skills – offering a broad socioeconomic perspective on AI while analyzing requirements and policies to promote sustainable industrialization and innovation.

The sub-indices of readiness for frontier technologies in 2025 show that Iran’s best ranking is in the research and development sub-index (35th in the world).

In the finance sub-index, the country’s ranking has improved from 62 in 2022 to 56 in 2025. In other sub-indexes like skills and the establishment of information and communication technology, its ranking has lowered from 74 and 78 in 2022 to 82 and 94 in 2025, respectively.

