Archaeological studies begin at Qaleh Goli mound in western Iran

TEHRAN - Archaeological studies have begun at the ancient Qaleh Goli mound in Khanmirza county in Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, the provincial cultural heritage authority said.

Alireza Jeilan, director general of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, said the first season of archaeological work aims to establish the stratigraphy of remains at the Qaleh Goli site, located in the village of Qaleh Afghan.

The studies are being carried out under a permit from Iran’s National Archaeology Research Institute and are led by archaeologist Ali-Asghar Norouzi, Jeylan said, according to state media.

The official added that Qaleh Goli is among the most significant archaeological sites in the province and shows evidence of settlement during prehistoric, historic and Islamic periods.

He said remains dating to the Middle Elamite period, including inscribed bricks bearing Elamite cuneiform script, are among the site’s most important archaeological finds.

The site was registered on Iran’s national heritage list in 2003 under registration number 8243.

AM