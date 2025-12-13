Irreparable Defeat cartoon festival to highlight themes of resistance, justice

TEHRAN- The third edition of the Irreparable Defeat Cartoon and Caricature Competition will be held on the themes the irreparable defeat of the Zionist regime in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, the defeat of the Zionist regime in the Operation True Promise III, and the martyrs of the 12-day war.

Organized by the Islamic Revolution Humor Club, the context will be held in January, 2025, IRNA reported.

Seyyed Mohammad Javad Taheri, secretary of the event, emphasized the importance of continuing such events, stating: "The call has gained more thematic richness, especially considering the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran, which has broadened artists’ scope for satire against the occupying regime."

"Caricature can be humorous, bitter, or heroic at times and this contest provides space for all three expressions," he added.

Moreover, Seyyed Masoud Shojai Tabatabai, prominent Iranian caricaturist, commented on the event’s significance: "The festival’s title is inspired by the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.”

“The Leader has repeatedly emphasized that art must depict truth and serve the front of justice. That is precisely the nature that caricature embodies most effectively," he added.

"Caricature is a universal language—direct, symbolic, and powerful. It can convey messages of resistance, anti-oppression, and truth without translation, reaching audiences worldwide," he explained.

"In vital topics such as the Zionist regime’s irreparable defeat in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Israel’s failure in Operation True Promise III, and the narration of martyrs from the 12-day Iran-Israel war, caricature is not only a successful form but also one of the most effective tools in fulfilling the Leader’s vision,” he noted.

“A single image can deliver the truth to hundreds of thousands and artistically depict the epic of resistance," he mentioned.

He highlighted the role of such competitions in discovering and nurturing talent: "Creating a genuine platform for young artists to showcase their abilities allows their work to be recognized and talents uncovered. Moreover, healthy competition with renowned international artists accelerates their growth."

The evaluation of the works participating in the contest occurs in two stages. First, the semi-finalists are selected from all submissions, and then the final winners are chosen through consensus. All steps are conducted remotely and online.

Works that demonstrate innovation, originality, and the ability to convey a message clearly without excessive explanation, while maintaining high artistic and technical quality—such as skillful design, composition, appropriate use of color or black and white—will be prioritized.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities. This assault involved missile and drone strikes aimed at key military installations, scientific centers, and civilian areas, resulting in casualties among military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians alike.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories, targeting military bases, infrastructure, and strategic sites. The operation aimed to weaken Israel's military capabilities and demonstrate Iran’s resolve in defending its sovereignty. The escalation led to a highly destructive phase of the conflict, with both sides engaging in intense exchanges of fire.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

Throughout the twelve days of hostilities, the fighting caused widespread destruction. Reports indicated that at least one-third of Tel Aviv was heavily damaged or destroyed by Iranian strikes. Tehran and other Iranian cities also suffered significant damage, underscoring the severity of the conflict. Civilian casualties and infrastructure damage increased the humanitarian toll and heightened regional instability.

International reactions to the conflict were significant. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly demanded the evacuation of Tehran and threatened to take lethal action against Iran's leadership, further complicating diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. The international community closely watched the escalation, with many nations urging restraint and calling for peace talks to prevent further loss of life.

In the aftermath of the war, Iran has embarked on various initiatives to commemorate the conflict and honor those affected. Cultural and artistic events, including exhibitions, festivals, and literary gatherings, have been organized to remember the martyrs and celebrate Iran's resilience in the face of adversity. These efforts aim to foster national unity and reflect on the sacrifices made during the twelve days of intense fighting.

SAB/



