Protestors across the world demand arms embargo on Israel, end to Gaza blockade

TEHRAN - People in major cities across the world organized demonstrations to demand an immediate arms embargo against Israel and termination of the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators brought attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Protesters also demanded international intervention to safeguard Palestinian civilians.

In Ottawa, Canada, demonstrators gathered in a show of solidarity with the Gazans, urging world leaders to impose a swift arms embargo on Israel and lift the food blockade strangling Gaza. The rally was part of a larger global movement to highlight the Palestinians' dire situation and pressure governments for change.

Demonstrators opposing Israeli policies assembled in Times Square in New York City to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student who has been detained. Supporters of Khalil showed up despite rainy weather, chanting slogans and holding signs such as “Free Mahmoud Khalil Now!” and “Hands Off Our Students,” among others.

In Ireland, activists once again demonstrated their unwavering support for Gaza, reinforcing their long-standing commitment to the Palestinian cause.

A large group of protesters assembled outside the U.S. embassy in London to demonstrate their opposition to U.S. policies regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and their demand for alternative solutions.

Sydney residents joined thousands of others who marched through the streets to express their anger about the blockade, which has caused severe suffering to Gaza's inhabitants. The protesters displayed flags while chanting slogans as they repeated the global demand to stop the humanitarian crisis that threatens the lives of 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip.

The reaction throughout Europe reached the same intense level. Thousands of protesters marched through Milan, Italy, and Stockholm, Sweden, to condemn "genocide" in Gaza. They joined the international call for accountability by Israel and those countries aiding and abetting the regime in its atrocious acts in the coastal enclave that houses 2.3 million people.

In Paris, peace activists held a vigil in solidarity with Palestinians, sharply criticizing the U.S.-funded Israeli military actions that have fueled the conflict.



In Tokyo, protesters assembled outside the German embassy to condemn the suppression of pro-Palestine activists in Germany following a police crackdown on supporters in Berlin.

These global protests underscore the growing international pressure on governments to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

As tensions escalate, the demand for a peaceful resolution and an end to violence remains at the forefront of the international agenda.

