Germany wants to deport four pro-Palestine activists

Germany is being accused of silencing pro-Palestinian voices, having ordered the deportations of three European nationals and a United States citizen over their alleged actions at demonstrations.

None has been convicted of any crime.

Critics said the decision is another chapter of German unease with the pro-Palestine movement.

Since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, tensions have flared as officials have moved to ban protests and cancel events while cultural institutes have distanced themselves from artists who raise awareness about the Palestinian cause.