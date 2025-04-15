International protests erupt over Gaza war

TEHRAN - Widespread protests erupted across various parts of the world on April 14 and 15 in solidarity with Gaza, denouncing Israeli military actions in the coastal strip and the support provided by the United States.

In the United States, Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student activist at Columbia University and a green card holder since 2015, was arrested by immigration agents during a citizenship interview in Vermont. His lawyers say the detention is a retaliatory move by the Trump administration against pro-Palestinian student protesters. Mahdawi’s legal team has filed a petition to prevent his deportation, arguing that his arrest violates constitutional rights and aims to silence advocacy for Palestinians.

In Turkey, thousands rallied in multiple cities, including Istanbul and Ankara. In Istanbul, protesters marched from Beyazıt Square chanting slogans against Israel and waving Turkish and Palestinian flags. In Ankara, members of the Ankara Palestine Solidarity Platform held a sit-in. They performed the Maghrib prayer in front of the U.S. Embassy, condemning the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the U.S. role in supporting Israeli actions. Organizers urged civil society to join in large numbers to send a message of solidarity with Palestinians and protest U.S. backing of Israel.

In Europe, Dutch riot police intervened violently at the University of Amsterdam, where protesters renamed a university building in memory of a Palestinian doctor killed by Israel and demanded severing ties with Israeli universities. Several arrests were made during the demonstration.

In Tunisia, people held protests condemning the silence of the international community regarding the Gaza genocide and called for an end to the food blockade on Gaza. Similarly, Palestinian supporters in Seoul demanded an end to the genocide and lifting of the food and medical blockade.

In Senegal’s capital Dakar, hundreds marched in a 2.5-kilometer protest organized by the Senegal Alliance for the Palestinian Cause. The march included politicians, religious leaders, and activists carrying Palestinian and other flags, chanting slogans such as "Down with Israel" and "Down with the United States".

These global demonstrations reflect growing international outrage over the conflict in Gaza and the perceived complicity of the United States in supporting Israeli military operations. Protesters worldwide are calling for an end to violence, lifting of blockades, and justice for the Palestinian people.