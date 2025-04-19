Ongoing Genocide: More massacres in Gaza

TEHRAN – The Israeli occupation regime continues its relentless airstrikes and artillery shelling across Gaza, killing more civilians.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Saturday afternoon that at least 92 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in the last 48 hours.

According to reporters on the ground, at least 30 people were killed in Israeli strikes carried out at dawn on Saturday.

In southern Gaza, specifically in Khan Yunis, five people were killed when an Israeli helicopter struck tents sheltering displaced families in al-Mawasi, a zone designated by the Israeli regime as a “safe area.”

Four more people, including two children and a girl, were killed when Israeli forces bombed another tent housing a displaced family in the same area.

Elsewhere in Khan Yunis, an Israeli strike hit a family home in the western part of the refugee camp, killing two people, one of them a woman, and injuring 20 others, including 15 children.

To the east of the city, a woman and her son were also killed in an Israeli strike.

In Rafah, two women lost their lives in a drone strike targeting a village northeast of the city. Israeli forces also demolished an entire residential block in northern Rafah.

In central Gaza, one person was killed and several others were wounded when an Israeli reconnaissance drone attacked a group of people. Two more were killed in a strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, while a third person died and several were injured in a separate attack on the al-Bureij camp.

In the al-Zaytoun neighborhood of southeastern Gaza City, residents discovered the bodies of a woman and her child on the roof of a house, roughly 100 meters from their home, which had been struck by Israeli forces the day before.

Five more people were killed when an Israeli drone bombed a tent sheltering displaced people in the same neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the death toll from an earlier Israeli strike on a tent area west of Gaza City rose to five.

Several others were wounded in a drone strike near a mosque northwest of Gaza City, with casualties transported to the al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Israeli attacks also extended to northern Gaza. In Beit Lahia, an airstrike killed four people and injured others, while artillery shelling targeted the town’s northwestern areas. In Beit Hanoun, several people were injured in a separate airstrike.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, “92 martyrs and 219 injuries arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals during the past 48 hours.”

The ministry also reported that “The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war has risen to 51,157 martyrs and 116,724 injuries since October 7, 2023.”

Since the resumption of the genocidal war on Gaza following a brief ceasefire on March 18, 2025, “1,783 martyrs and 4,683 injuries have been recorded,” the ministry added.

‘Deprivation by design’



Jonathan Whittall, an official with the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA), also said in a video message recorded Friday that Israel’s continuous blockade of Gaza has been disastrous for all areas of life in the Gaza Strip.

“In Gaza today, people are being deprived of the basic necessities of life,” he said from Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Dr Hazem Musleh, a pediatrician at the Kuwaiti Hospital in southern Gaza’s Rafah, explains how more children are losing their lives or are at risk due to the expanding effect of Israeli attacks.

The hospital, along with dozens of others, has suffered multiple Israeli air raids since the start of the war.

The Israeli military has blocked all resources, including medicine and medical equipment, from entering Gaza since March 2.

The UN’s World Food Programme also issued an urgent warning on Saturday that “Gaza needs food now” as hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of hunger.