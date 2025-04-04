Israeli massacres leave hundreds of casualties 

TEHRAN – The Israeli occupation regime has carried out multiple massacres in Gaza, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians.

Reports indicate the Israeli occupation launched some of its most intense and relentless bombing campaigns across the Gaza Strip during one of the most brutal nights in the genocidal war on the coastal enclave.

The Israeli army bombed a school sheltering displaced families in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, killing over 30 people, most of them women, children, and the elderly. At least 100 others sustained injuries.

Three missiles struck the Dar al-Arqam School, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense Agency.



Israeli warplanes have been heavily bombing Gaza City, with several schools that had been converted into shelter centers coming under attack.

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) also launched strikes north of Rafah, in the southern part of the enclave.

25 people were killed when the Israeli military bombed a house full of civilians in the al-Manara neighborhood of Khan Younis.

Also, in Khan Younis, Israeli warplanes bombed tents housing displaced people in al-Mawasi before destroying a mosque south of the city.

On Friday, 20 people were killed in an airstrike in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

The attack was followed by Israeli tanks entering Shejaiya, the largest neighborhood in Gaza City, which has been under heavy bombardment since late Thursday night.

On Thursday, Gaza’s Health Ministry announced that “100 martyrs (including 3 recovered martyrs) and 138 injuries were received at hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.”

The ministry only announces the names of deceased Palestinians after they have been officially identified.

Medical officials told regional media that 112 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday, which began at dawn. Of those, 71 were in Gaza City.

On Friday, the ministry announced that a further 86 Palestinians had been killed and 287 others had been injured, arriving at hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

It stated, "The death toll and injuries since March 18, 2025, have reached 1,249 martyrs and 3,022 injured.”

“The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 50,609 dead and 115,063 wounded since October 7, 2023.” The ministry added.

More deadly Israeli airstrikes have been reported across the Gaza Strip following the latest health ministry’s latest announcement.

On March 18, the occupying regime resumed the U.S.-backed genocide on Gaza after talks for a second phase of a ceasefire agreement collapsed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated, “We will increase pressure on Gaza to bring back the hostages and move Gaza’s people out.”

He added, "We will maintain security control and implement the migration plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.”

Netanyahu has been widely accused of violating the terms of the ceasefire agreement for his own political gain, with the backing of the U.S. administration.

On Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister stated that the army was “seizing territory” and “dividing up” Gaza.

The IOF has cut off humanitarian aid, food, and fuel to the Gaza Strip for over a month.

Netanyahu did not clarify the extent of Palestinian land that the Israelis planned to seize amid the renewed genocide.

According to OCHA, the UN humanitarian agency, the regime has designated 64% of the territory as military buffer zones and “no-go” zones.

Netanyahu’s remarks have sparked fears of permanent displacement for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents and raised concerns that the occupation regime plans to take permanent control of the territory.

A footage shows hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing Rafah and surrounding areas as Israeli ground troops advanced to establish a newly announced and illegal military zone.

The Movement for Palestinians was blocked by at least three Israeli airstrikes on the two main roads heading north.

The “Morag route” is named after a former Jewish settlement between Rafah and Khan Younis, suggesting that the new military zone will separate the two southern cities, much like the so-called Israeli “Netzarim corridor” south of Gaza City.

