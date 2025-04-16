Gaza turns into a “mass grave”

TEHRAN – Doctors Without Borders has issued a strong warning over the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocide against civilians in Gaza.

The International humanitarian organization, also known as MSF, has accused Israeli occupation forces of deliberately blocking aid and forcibly displacing Palestinians, creating unlivable conditions in Gaza.

Amande Bazerolle, MSF’s emergency coordinator, said, “Gaza has become a mass grave for Palestinians and those trying to help them. We are witnessing, in real time, the destruction and forced displacement of Gaza’s entire population.”

She noted that the already catastrophic security situation has worsened significantly over the past three weeks.

MSF has reported several incidents in which humanitarian and medical workers were killed.

Sites used for aid, including health centers, MSF offices, and staff housing, whose locations had been formally shared with Israeli authorities, have been shelled or fired upon.

Some MSF teams have been forced to flee, while others remain trapped inside medical facilities with patients, unable to evacuate safely for hours.

“The brutal killing of aid workers is yet another example of the blatant disregard shown by Israeli forces for the protection of humanitarian and medical staff. The silence and unconditional backing of Israel’s closest allies only encourages these actions,” said Claire Magone, General Director of MSF France.

“Aid workers are watching people die while struggling to provide help without supplies, all while facing constant danger themselves,” Bazerolle emphasized.

MSF further stated, “This is not a humanitarian failure. It is a political decision and a deliberate attack on a people’s ability to survive, carried out with impunity.”

The Israeli occupation regime continues its widespread attacks on the Gaza Strip, hitting various areas and escalating its genocide against the Palestinian population.

At least six Palestinians were killed and eight others injured when Israeli forces bombed a family home in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood.

In a separate strike, three more Palestinians were killed and several were wounded when Israeli warplanes hit a home in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Israeli naval forces also fired on a fishing boat off the coast of Khan Younis, causing multiple casualties.

At the same time, an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped explosives on a group of civilians in the same area, resulting in additional injuries.

In eastern Khan Younis, Israeli artillery shelled the city of Abasan al-Kabira, while military vehicles opened fire.

Meanwhile, Israeli aircraft struck the center of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 25 civilians were killed and 89 were wounded in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the genocidal war on October 7, 2023, 51,025 Gazans have been killed, and the number of people injured has reached 116,432.

Meanwhile, Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said it has lost contact with a unit holding Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander following what they said were “direct Israeli strikes” on the location where he was being held.

Military spokesperson Abu Obeida said, “It appears the occupation forces are deliberately trying to kill him, removing the burden of dealing with dual-national captives, and allowing them to continue their genocidal campaign.”

Over the weekend, Hamas released footage confirming Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier from New Jersey, was still alive.

Abu Ubeida did not reveal Alexander’s current location. The group later released another video warning the families of Israeli captives that “their children will return in black coffins, their bodies torn apart by shrapnel from your army.”