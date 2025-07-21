Occupation soldiers evade capture  

TEHRAN – The al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement, have released footage of a complex qualitative operation targeting an occupation armored personnel carrier with the objective of capturing several Israeli soldiers.

The al-Quds Brigades video was shot in the area of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

It shows the personnel carrier belonging to Israeli occupation forces (IOF) going up in flames by a pre-planted improvised explosive device before an exchange of heavy gunfire erupts as resistance fighters advance.

In addition, al-Quds Brigades, reported that they targeted an illegal IOF military command post near Street 5, north of Khan Younis.

The footage shows a helicopter landing at the site using gunfire and smoke grenades, which the Palestinian resistance movement said were used to evacuate wounded personnel.

Several days ago, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, signaled a change in resistance tactics, saying, “The current strategy of the al-Qassam leadership is to inflict severe losses on the enemy through high-impact operations and to pursue the capture of enemy soldiers.”

Meanwhile, the al-Quds Brigades released separate footage showing the destruction of an Israeli military vehicle using a high-powered explosive device in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Separately, the al-Mujahideen Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, announced that they had targeted an IOF Merkava tank in Shujaiya.

The attack was carried out using a powerful “Hameem-2” explosive device.

In other operations, the al-Qassam Brigades released footage showing attacks on IOF soldiers and military vehicles in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The resistance forces said the operation was part of their ongoing “David’s Stones” campaign.

After nearly two years of U.S.-backed Israeli genocidal war on the enclave, the occupation regime has failed to achieve its war objective of defeating Hamas and the Palestinian resistance.

