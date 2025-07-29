Six Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza

TEHRAN – Another attack by Palestinian resistance forces has left more casualties among Israel’s occupation troops.

According to the regime’s media, six IOF soldiers were injured in what has been termed as another “security incident” in the Gaza Strip.

Hebrew media reported that one of the soldiers is in a critical condition.

The latest casualties come as the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, announced that its resistance fighters bombed an occupation command and control center as well as a gathering of enemy soldiers and officers using 107 rockets, scoring direct hits.

The attack took place east of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Also, the al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters successfully destroyed an IOF military vehicle in Jabalia by detonating a highly explosive “Thaqib” device during its attempted incursion on Hamdan Street in the Faluja area.

Furthermore, the al-Quds Brigades revealed that in coordination with the Ansar Brigades, resistance fighters shelled a gathering of IOF soldiers with standard 60mm mortar rounds near al-Muntar Hill, east of the Shujaiya neighborhood near Gaza City.

Al-Qassam Brigades has also published a video of an operation that led to mass IOF casualties recently.

The footage shows resistance fighters approaching IOF military vehicles and attaching an explosive device to a Namer armored personnel carrier, which led to the deaths of three IOF soldiers and injuries to others in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The operation was part of the al-Qassam Brigades’ “Stones of David” military campaign against the occupation.

Israeli media later reported a new “security incident” in Gaza as an IOF military helicopter reportedly landed at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

As the genocide in Gaza nears the 22-month mark, Palestinian resistance forces have intensified their attacks and ambushes against the IOF across all fronts of the besieged enclave.

These guerrilla operations underscore the occupation regime’s failure to achieve any military victory or bring the U.S.-backed genocidal war to a decisive end.

This comes as the IOF reports it has imprisoned additional soldiers, this time from the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s 931 Battalion, for refusing to return to combat in Gaza.