Al-Qassam signals shift in strategy

TEHRAN – Abu Ubaida’s speech marks a strategic pivot for Hamas. He emphasizes a focus on high-casualty operations and capturing occupation soldiers.

This reflects a tactical escalation by the armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, aimed at shifting battlefield dynamics and negotiation leverage.

His direct criticism of Arab and Islamic leadership signals growing frustration with regional inaction, while his praise for Yemen underscores a realignment of alliances among resistance movements.

Despite some Israeli officials stating the commander had been killed, the al-Qassam spokesman, appeared in a video address, his first since March 6.

He stated, “The current strategy of al-Qassam leadership is to inflict severe losses on the enemy through high-impact operations and to pursue the capture of enemy soldiers.”

He added that al-Qassam resistance fighters continue to surprise the enemy with new tactics and techniques learned from what he described as “the longest war in Palestinian history.”

Abu Ubaida warned the Israeli regime that “if it chooses to continue the war, it is effectively choosing to receive more dead soldiers in return.”

The al-Qassam commander harshly criticized the leaders of Arab and Islamic nations, saying that “the blood of tens of thousands of innocent people weighs heavily on the consciences of their leaders, elites, and scholars who have betrayed their people with their silence.”

He accused the Israeli occupation army of committing genocide under the gaze of these leaders, confident that there would be “no accountability, only silence and betrayal.”

Abu Ubaida extended his gratitude to all “free people around the world who stand in solidarity with Palestine, who try to break the siege and oppose the injustice in any way they can despite the risks.”

He specifically praised the people of Yemen, saying, “We send greetings to our dear people in the land of wisdom and faith, Yemen, its armed forces, and our truthful brothers in Ansarallah.”

He noted that "Ansarallah in Yemen had opened an active front that has exposed the passivity and submissiveness of others in the region.”

This comes as the Yemeni Armed Forces announced they had carried out a precision military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a hypersonic ballistic missile named Palestine-2.

According to Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, the missile “successfully struck its target,” causing millions of Israelis to flee to bomb shelters and forcing the suspension of air traffic at the airport.

Saree explained that the operation was “a response to the genocide in Gaza and a continuation of Yemen’s military support for the resistance.”

He stressed that "Yemen will continue its military operations until the aggression ends and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.”

The spokesman called on the Arab and Islamic nations to rise up in support of Gaza, urging “all the people of the Islamic world to take to the streets in support of Gaza, which is under a relentless siege and brutal aggression.”

The general added, “If you will not rise for your religion, then rise for your Arab identity. And if not for your Arab identity, then for your humanity.”

Saree warned that “the fate of Gaza is not isolated. If the criminal enemy succeeds in its plans for Gaza, then the rest of the region will be next, sooner or later.”

