More Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza

TEHRAN – The Israeli occupation regime suffers mounting casualties as Palestinian resistance intensifies.

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have admitted the deaths of more soldiers in the totally blockaded Gaza Strip.

In one major incident a maintenance and technology officer and a soldier from the elite Golani Brigade died following an attack by Palestinian resistance fighters.

The fighters detonated an explosive device targeting a Namer armored personnel carrier (APC) in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

According to the regime’s newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, members of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, had attached the explosive device to the APC, causing it to catch fire.

Further details reported by Hebrew media indicate that armed fighters emerged from a tunnel near the Golani unit’s deployment area in Khan Younis.

They approached the Namer APC and planted the explosive device directly onto it. Initial investigations reveal that three soldiers inside the vehicle were injured in the blast. Two of them died at the scene, while the third received field treatment and was later airlifted to the hospital by an IOF military helicopter.

Hebrew media indicate the number of fatalities and injured soldiers from the attack is higher than what is being officially announced.

Separately, the IOF confirmed the death of another soldier who succumbed to wounds sustained earlier when an explosive device targeted a military vehicle in Gaza.

Hebrew media further reported a new “security incident” in Khan Younis, with five IOF soldiers injured, including a brigade commander.

Earlier, the IOF also confirmed the death of a soldier from Ashkelon.

These announcements come amid ongoing operations by Palestinian resistance forces, who continue to carry out ambushes and attacks against the IOF across multiple fronts in the Gaza Strip, inflicting both human and material losses.

The al-Qassam Brigades reported that they carried out a complex ambush targeting three IOF armored personnel carriers east of Khan Younis.

According to their statement, the resistance fighters detonated two “Fedayeen-type” explosive devices that had been pre-planted inside the command compartments of two APCs, causing them to burn completely along with their crew.

A third APC was struck by a guided missile of the “Yassin 105” type in the area of eastern Abasan, also near Khan Younis.

The statement added that al-Qassam resistance fighters later observed an IOF military bulldozer attempting to bury the damaged vehicles to extinguish the flames. IOF helicopters were seen landing at the site to evacuate personnel.

In a separate statement, the al-Quds Brigades announced that their resistance fighters had successfully destroyed an IOF military bulldozer (D9 model) using a high-powered “Thaqib” explosive device. The attack took place east of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Al-Quds Brigades also released footage showing the detonation of a minefield using high-explosive devices targeting IOF military vehicles advancing east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

