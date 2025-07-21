‘Killed for their potential’

TEHRAN – An Iranian survivor whose entire family was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Astaneh Ashrafiyeh has accused the Israeli regime of deliberately targeting civilians with intellectual and scientific potential.

In a press briefing held on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson hosted Mr. Seddighi Saber, the sole surviving member of the family of late Dr. Moammadreza Seddighi Saber — an Iranian scientist who lost his life during the war. “Mr. Saber’s family made the ultimate sacrifice in the path of Iran’s scientific progress,” Esmaeil Baghaei said, adding, “The tragedy in Astaneh Ashrafiyeh stands as one of the most horrifying crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Iranian people.”

According to Saber, the Israeli military carried out two separate strikes on their family homes. “My brother was a mechanical engineering professor. My nephew was a mathematics prodigy. I was left to collect the remains of my loved ones — murdered simply because they had potential to serve their country,” he said.

Describing the attacks, Saber recalled that the first strike targeted his brother’s home and his father-in-law’s house, causing severe burns to the scientist. “In a second, more brutal attack, they bombed our family home in Astaneh Ashrafiyeh, killing every single member of the family. Today, nothing remains of our house.”

He stressed that the Israeli regime's aim goes beyond targeting scientists. “Their real target is the Iranian people,” he said. “I didn’t just hear this — I lived it.”

Saber also issued a direct challenge to Western media narratives. “I must say this clearly to the media: Trump and Netanyahu lied to you. Which of these martyrs were building weapons? None. The media must report this truth to the world with honesty.”

In closing, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Baghaei said the government would pursue the matter internationally. “As Iran’s diplomatic apparatus, we pledge to take all necessary steps to document these crimes and defend the rights of the Iranian people on the global stage.”

On Tuesday, June 24, Israel carried out an airstrike on the city of Astaneh Ashrafiyeh, killing 15 civilians, including Martyr Seddighi Saber.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.