Israeli strike came when Iran was in middle of diplomatic track with US: Tehran

TEHRAN – ​Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei says the Israeli strike has effectively sabotaged indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Addressing reporters at a weekly press briefing on Monday, he said: “We were in the middle of a diplomatic track when this regime launched its aggression—an act that could not have occurred without coordination or at least tacit approval from Washington.”

Baghaei dismissed recent U.S. statements as “contradictory and evasive,” calling for a clear stance from Washington. “This is not a time for ambiguity. The U.S. must choose between its professed commitment to diplomacy and its apparent support for a regime engaged in war crimes.”

Asked about remarks made by the U.S. President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials regarding potential negotiations, Baghaei said talks under the current circumstances were meaningless. “If the United Nations Charter means anything, then the aggression must be condemned unequivocally and countered with firm international measures,” he stated.

‘Countries backing Israel are complicit in its acts of aggression’

Baghaei condemned the recent Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, warning that countries supporting or justifying Israel’s actions are effectively complicit in what he described as a blatant act of aggression against the Iranian nation.

Baghaei emphasized the significance of the timing of the Israeli attack, which came as Iranians prepared to celebrate a major national holiday. “We are now in the fourth day of our national resistance against a flagrant assault,” he stated. “While our people were preparing for celebration, the Zionist regime launched a coordinated attack on our soil using a range of advanced weaponry, much of it manufactured in the United States.”

He extended condolences to the families of those killed, referring to them as “martyrs of the nation,” and paid tribute to their memory, which he said would be eternally preserved in the annals of Iran’s proud history. “To the Iranian people and to all those across the world who seek freedom and justice, we say: the blood of these martyrs will not be shed in vain.”

Baghaei issued a stern warning to countries providing political, military, or rhetorical support to Israel. “Any government that supports this regime in any form—whether through weapons, intelligence, or public statements that seek to justify its crimes—is a direct accomplice in this aggression,” he said. “Their silence or support does not go unnoticed.”

He described Iran’s response as a legitimate act of self-defense conducted in full accordance with international law. “We rely solely on our own strength. Our resistance is lawful, proportionate, and grounded in both international norms and human decency,” he added.

‘Israeli aggression is part of a broader pattern’

Highlighting the broader context of Israel’s military actions, Baghaei drew attention to ongoing violence in the occupied Palestinian territories. “This attack did not occur in a vacuum. The Zionist regime continues to commit atrocities in the West Bank and Gaza. It is crucial we do not lose sight of the systematic occupation and brutality against the Palestinian people,” he said.

He criticized the international community’s failure to act, particularly the United Nations Security Council, which he accused of double standards. “Calls for restraint that attempt to place the aggressor and the victim on equal footing are nothing short of disgraceful. This is not diplomacy—it is complicity,” Baghaei stated.

He further noted that Israeli strikes had deliberately targeted civilian areas and sensitive nuclear sites in Natanz and Isfahan. “This regime has assassinated our military personnel during peacetime, murdered scientists, and struck our people in their homes. It is an outlaw regime emboldened by global silence.”

‘Not just a war on Iran—a war on civilization’

Baghaei called on the international community, especially major powers like China and Russia, to take decisive action. “This is not simply a war against Iran. It is a war on global stability and civilization itself. This is not a conventional conflict between two states—it is an attack by a nuclear-armed, apartheid regime against an ancient nation with a rich and peaceful heritage.”

“This regime’s actions violate the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and the basic principles of the international system. Every country that values international norms must work to stop this aggression and hold the perpetrators accountable,” he said.

He urged the United Nations and its member states to adopt binding resolutions that clearly condemn Israel’s actions. “This is a test for the entire world: will you stand against aggression, or will you once again enable lawlessness through inaction?”

‘Regional response does not require Iran’s approval’

Responding to questions about possible coordination with regional states, Baghaei clarified that other countries do not need Iran’s permission to respond to Israeli aggression. “However, we remain in constant communication with regional and Islamic nations to align our perspectives and share intelligence,” he said.

Regarding talk of mediation or ceasefire proposals, he reiterated: “The only acceptable intervention is one that compels the aggressors to cease their attacks. Until that happens, Iran will continue to defend itself, as is its right.”

He dismissed Israel’s claim that its actions were “preemptive,” calling it a flimsy excuse. “This is a worn-out narrative used to justify illegal wars. Under the Rome Statute, this constitutes a clear crime of aggression. There is no ambiguity.”

‘Western powers must explain their contradictions’

Baghaei also addressed Western powers’ double standards. Referring to Germany’s offer to negotiate on Iran’s nuclear program while supporting Israel’s military actions, he said: “The contradiction is glaring. The E3—Germany, France, and the UK—are all part of the JCPOA framework. If they respected UNSCR 2231, they would have condemned Israel’s strike on Iran’s peaceful nuclear infrastructure.”

“Our nuclear program is the only one explicitly legitimized by a Chapter VII resolution. An attack on it is an assault not just on Iran, but on the entire global non-proliferation regime.”

‘NPT withdrawal under consideration’

Commenting on Iran’s potential withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Baghaei said discussions were underway in coordination with Parliament. “Any final decision will be made through legal mechanisms, but rest assured, we are evaluating all options,” he said.

He reiterated Iran’s principled stance against weapons of mass destruction. “Nuclear weapons are forbidden in our religious and strategic doctrine. However, if our peaceful program continues to be targeted, we will reconsider our commitments.”

‘China could play a constructive role’

Praising Beijing’s approach, Baghaei expressed hope that China—as a member of the Security Council, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization—would continue to play a constructive role. He also had pointed words for Western governments.

“To the U.S. and France: for once, stand on the right side of history. Your silence during Saddam Hussein’s war of aggression against Iran left a dark legacy. Don’t repeat that mistake by enabling a genocidal regime.”

‘Diplomacy will continue—but under new realities’

Despite the hostilities, Baghaei maintained that Iran remained committed to diplomacy. “Diplomacy never dies—it evolves. We never abandoned dialogue. But it was Israel’s aggression that disrupted the process. We had even scheduled a new round of talks before the attacks.”

Asked whether the diplomatic process was merely a cover for deception, he replied: “Iran has always negotiated in good faith. If anyone has been misled, it’s those who trusted a rogue regime to honor peace.”

‘Western media is distorting the narrative’

Baghaei criticized certain Western media outlets for reversing the roles of aggressor and victim. “This is not a matter of interpretation. A country was attacked. Civilians were killed. Nuclear facilities were targeted. Any honest reporting should reflect these basic facts.”

He also said that Iran had taken immediate steps at the international level. “We invoked the UN Charter, called for a Security Council meeting, and demanded action from the IAEA. Sadly, political games prevented any meaningful response. It’s reminiscent of the international community’s failure during Saddam’s invasion.”

Baghaei concluded with a moving example of the human cost of the conflict. “Ehsan Eshraghi was a father. A missile from the occupying regime struck his home, killing him and his young daughter. They had no weapons. Their only ‘crime’ was living.”

“On her gravestone, it reads: ‘A little girl who became a victim before she even knew why.’ This is the reality we are facing. And it must not be ignored.”