Negotiations are meaningless under current conditions: Iran Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN – Iran says the negotiations with Europe are futile under the current conditions, urging European nations to reassess their conduct.

In a comprehensive press briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei strongly criticized the positions taken by several European countries in support of Israeli aggression against Iran.

"Negotiating under such an approach is meaningless," Baghaei stated. "European governments must reconsider their behavior if they want to be taken seriously."

He recalled the recent escalation, noting that "our homeland, Iran, was subjected to military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States." He praised the unity and resolve of the Iranian people in the face of these attacks, adding, "We laid to rest some of the noblest children of this nation — commanders, professors, scientists — who were martyred defending their country."

‘Justice must be served for victims of chemical weapons during Iran-Iraq war’

Baghaei marked the anniversary of the 1987 Sardasht chemical attack, saying that Germany and other Western countries had armed Iraq's chemical weapons program. "This remains a national demand of the Iranian people — to uncover the full truth and bring those responsible to justice."

He said Iran had proposed a fact-finding mechanism two years ago to investigate German complicity and noted Germany’s claim that its judiciary had addressed the matter. "They must now provide us with the verdict documents," he said.

‘IAEA must not act under political pressure’

Baghaei criticized IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, saying the agency's recent report was used as a pretext by Israel and the U.S. to justify military actions.

He warned against the IAEA being influenced by political agendas.

‘Germany’s rhetoric is a historical shame’

Baghaei denounced remarks made by the German Chancellor and Interior Minister, calling them a "historical shame" for Germany. "Using the same rhetoric once used by Hitler’s regime to justify crimes is beyond disgraceful," he said.

He warned that Germany and other influential European nations are holding the EU's credibility hostage. "They supported Saddam’s chemical weapons program then, and they back Israeli aggression now."

Baghaei said President Raisi recently spoke with his French counterpart and that talks with the E3 (UK, France, Germany) are ongoing, though no final date has been set.

‘Every site hit is a war crime — documentation underway’

Iran is documenting Israeli attacks as war crimes. "Every civilian or military site targeted qualifies as a war crime. A special legal committee has been formed at the Presidential Office," he said.

‘IAEA’s double standards undermine global norms’

Baghaei condemned the IAEA’s inaction on attacks against Iran’s nuclear sites while showing urgency on other fronts like Ukraine. He also called Grossi’s recent interviews "unacceptable" and claimed they justified aggression.

‘U.S. threats against Leader shameful’

He condemned U.S. threats against the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and labeled Trump's erratic policy shifts on sanctions as unreliable. "These are media games, not serious diplomacy," he said.

‘Iran’s military fully ready, diplomacy active’

Baghaei confirmed Iran’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the country.

"We’ve seen strong international condemnation of Israeli actions, proving global awareness of the threat they pose."

‘UNESCO must speak out on attacks on academia’

He confirmed documentation had been sent to UNESCO about attacks on academic sites and the assassination of scholars.

"These crimes affect all nations — silence is complicity," he warned.

‘Detentions in U.S. are racially motivated’

He criticized the arrest of Iranian nationals in the U.S. as racially motivated and legally unjustified.

On public diplomacy, he confirmed that foreign diplomats and journalists have visited bombed sites in Iran, including Evin Prison, where many civilians, including a mother and child, were killed.

‘We are reassessing our negotiation strategy’

Baghaei said Iran is still committed to the NPT but will defend its rights. "The U.S. betrayed the diplomacy process. We’re reassessing how talks should proceed."

‘Israel’s war on athletes reflects broader aggression’

Finally, he pointed to the deaths of 61 Iranian athletes and called for Israel’s expulsion from the Paralympics.

"This is a war on Iranian identity itself. Our unity will not be broken."