'Iran, The Land of Legends' hits bookstore shelves

TEHRAN – “Iran, The Land of Legends” is the latest publication by acclaimed photographer and artist Davoud Vakilzadeh, produced in collaboration with the National Museum of Iran.

The elegant large-format volume (24 × 33 cm) spans 280 pages and is available in a bilingual Persian–English edition as well as a separate Spanish edition.

The opening chapters trace Iran’s story from the Paleolithic era through later prehistory, dynastic histories, and even its rich mythological traditions. These sections are illustrated with images of artifacts from the National Museum of Iran and key archaeological sites. The heart of the book presents breathtaking photographs of Iran’s cultural landmarks, natural landscapes, and diverse peoples, organized by province. Each image is paired with detailed bilingual captions, offering both context and interpretation.

Far more than a visual album, Iran, The Land of Legends is conceived as a gateway to Iran’s heritage, weaving together civilization, history, and nature. Through Vakilzadeh’s artistic lens, readers encounter the grandeur of Persepolis, the serenity of Persian gardens, the vastness of the desert, the snow-clad peaks of the Alborz, the whispering Hyrcanian forests, and the rugged beauty of Kurdestan and Lorestan.

The book reflects a collaboration between Vakilzadeh, professional designers, and noted scholars, ensuring that its texts and descriptions are both visually striking and grounded in the latest archaeological research. The result is a volume that serves as both a cultural guide and a tribute to Iran’s timeless beauty—an ideal gift for those who cherish history, art, and identity.

About the author

Davoud Vakilzadeh is an internationally recognized Iranian photographer and artist, celebrated for his evocative depictions of Iran’s cultural and natural treasures. His work spans photography, graphic calligraphy, and art publications, each infused with his distinctive vision.

Over the past two decades, Vakilzadeh has held numerous solo exhibitions, including Graphic Line (Isfahan Museum of Contemporary Art, 2005), My Iran Through My Eyes (Nikoul Gallery, Tehran, 2006), Heavenly Wine (Third Gallery, Tehran, 2006), and My Iran is Beautiful (Iranian Art Museum Garden, 2009). Later shows such as Companion of Beauties (2011, Kabook Gallery) and his calligraphic exhibitions at Ganjineh Gallery (2012) further showcased his versatility. He has also exhibited in the historic village of Abyaneh, capturing both sweeping landscapes and intimate cultural moments.

Vakilzadeh has authored over 50 books, many of them published in multiple languages, that explore Iran’s history, architecture, and natural wonders. His early works include Iran: Pure Manifestations (2006), Persepolis: Ancient Legacy (2006), Isfahan: The Grandeur of Design (2006), and Yazd: The Jewel of the Desert (2008). Later publications such as Iran: A Land to Discover (2014–2017, in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese) and Iran: The Ancient Love (2015–2019, in Russian, French, Italian, English, German, Spanish) brought his vision to international audiences.

Recent titles include Iranian Doors and Windows (2020), My Tehran (2021, Persian–English), and Golestan Palace: An Enduring Heritage (2022, Persian–English), continuing his dedication to showcasing Iran’s cultural richness.

Through his photographs, exhibitions, and books, Davoud Vakilzadeh has established himself as a cultural ambassador, capturing Iran’s spirit with both artistic sensitivity and historical depth. Iran, The Land of Legends stands as the latest testament to his lifelong commitment to celebrating and sharing the beauty of his homeland.

