Iran’s 6-month cement output stands at 31.7m tons

TEHRAN – Iran’s cement production reached 31.7 million tons in the first six months of the current year (March 21-September 22), the Cement Industry Association said.

Ali Akbar Alvandian, secretary of the association, said output declined nearly 10 percent from 35.1 million tons in the first half of 1403 to 31.7 million tons in the same period this year, as factories grappled with weaker domestic demand and energy constraints

He said part of the decline stemmed from a slowdown in local consumption, while the rest was linked to electricity and energy limits imposed since the start of the year.

He said clinker production also dipped around 10 percent in the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 21), though output in July and August recovered to last year’s levels before slipping again by about 4.5 percent in September. Cement output in the sixth Iranian month (August 22-September 21) reached 5.7 million tons, down from 6.4 million tons a year earlier.

Alvandian said export volumes have remained stable, with shipments outside the exchange ring rising from 6.5 million tons to 6.9 million tons, a seven percent increase in combined cement and clinker exports. Domestic demand, however, has fallen about 10 percent.

He said a sharp power cut in May, announced with only one hour’s notice, halted production nationwide and triggered a temporary spike in prices. Prices have since settled and remain below May levels.

