Armenian-Iranian Cultural-Culinary Festival, an action to confront Iranophobia

TEHRAN — Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei has described the recent Armenian-Iranian Cultural-Culinary Festival as a step toward highlighting the connection between Iran’s food tourism and culture.

He considered this achievement an action to confront Iranophobia and referred to the tourism industry as the most important tool of cultural diplomacy, Miras-e Arya (CHTN) reported on Sunday.

In a meeting with the administrative team of the Armenian-Iranian Cultural-Culinary Festival, themed Navasard Festival, which was held this month in the city of Sisian, Armenia, and resulted in Iran winning the golden statuette of this event, he said: “I would like to thank those involved in organizing this international event in the field of food tourism for being able to showcase the growth and merits of our country beyond the borders.”

“Although many other countries were present at this event, the coordination established between the general departments of the Tourism Ministry, including domestic tourism development, marketing and foreign tourism development, as well as private activists related to the food tourism table, made it possible for us to be motivated and purposeful in this event and succeed in achieving superior results.”

“Also, studying Navasard event in previous years shows that in spite of a rise in the number of participants, high competition, and high quality of holding this event, the interaction and coordination between the public and private sectors have allowed us to enter this event with interaction, empathy, determination, and enthusiasm.”

He continued that in spite of negative effects of the 12-day Israeli war on tourism sector, this event was able to create renewed dynamism and enthusiasm, adding: “Food is one of the influential components in tourism, which, in addition to being linked to culture and having a wide range of enthusiasts from all over the country, it can demonstrate its significance even in times of crisis.”

Mohseni Bandpei said that tourism, as the most important tool of cultural diplomacy, can play an effective role in neutralizing Iranophobia.

He welcomed Iran's hosting and participation in similar international events, especially with countries with cultural affinity.

It is worth noting that at the end of this meeting, Mohseni Bandpei presented a plaque of appreciation to all members of the administrative team of Armenian-Iranian Cultural-Culinary Festival, who were able to introduce Iran appropriately.

The organizers of this event also presented a plaque of appreciation to Deputy Tourism Minister Mohseni Bandpei, Mostafa Fatemi, the director-general of the Domestic Tourism Development Office, and Moslem Shojaei, the ministry’s director-general for marketing and foreign tourism development in recognition of their support.

KD

