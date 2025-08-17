Iranian woodcarvers showcase craftsmanship at global art event in Japan

TEHRAN– Two Iranian woodcarving artists from Kermanshah province took part in the Osaka International Art 2025, presenting wooden sculptures and cultural talks highlighting Iran’s handicraft traditions, an Iranian official said on Sunday.

Dariush Farmani, head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Kermanshah, said the event brought together Iranian artists Alireza Bavandpour and Masoud Rangarzan as representatives of the country.

“This event provided an opportunity to demonstrate glimpses of Iran’s artistic and cultural capabilities on an international platform,” Farmani said.

During the event, Bavandpour and Rangarzan created two wooden lion cub sculptures, which were presented as symbols of Iranian creativity and cultural exchange.

In addition to the artwork, Bavandpour, who also serves as Iran’s representative for World Wood Day, delivered a conference presentation. He reported on six previous World Wood Day events held in Kermanshah and discussed cultural exchange programs between Iran and China.

According to Bavandpour, the conference allowed for sharing experiences on hosting art events in Iran, adding that related films and materials were released during the program.

He described the Osaka event as a platform for showcasing Iranian artistic efforts and for fostering cultural interaction.

