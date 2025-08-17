Pakistan's 79th Independence Day celebrated in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Pakistani community in Iran gathered at Pakistan House for a celebration marking the nation's 79th Independence Day. Dozens of expatriates joined embassy officials for the flag-hoisting ceremony, where Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu raised the green-and-white standard as the national anthem played.

Ambassador Tipu paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, and also honored the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding fathers, led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in the struggle for independence.

“Pakistan has faced multiple challenges, since Independence but by the grace of Almighty Allah and with the dedication and hard work of Pakistanis, the nation has continued forwarding as a modern and progressive state and has a distinguished position among comity of nations,” he said.

Addressing the Pakistani diaspora, Ambassador Tipu extended his Independence Day greetings and commended their role in strengthening Iran-Pakistan relations. He highlighted the recent successful visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and emphasized the two nations’ commitment to boosting bilateral trade to $10 billion. He said the Pakistani community in Iran is playing a vital role in achieving this goal.

The event also featured readings of messages from Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister. A collective prayer was then held for martyrs of the independence movement, fallen soldiers, and fellow Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir.



