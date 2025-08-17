Tajik bloggers tour Tehran

TEHRAN— A number of bloggers from Tajikistan have been invited to Iran by the private sector to boost tourism between Iran and Tajikistan, said the deputy head of Tehran Tourism Department.

Reza Hemmati added that the measure is in line with introducing Tehran’s tourism, cultural, and historical potentials, ILNA reported.

He also said that apart from joint language, Iran and Tajikistan have deep cultural and historical ties. Introduction of Tehran’s tourism attractions can be a good opportunity for boosting the ties, he pointed out.

Hemmati explained that the bloggers visited Iran Mall and Tehran Bazaar to become familiar with modern and traditional aspects of Iran’s shopping and urban culture during the first day of their visit.

Also, visiting Tabiat Bridge and Tehran Cultural-Historical Complexes were put on agenda so that Tajik tourists can have a comprehensive experience of Iran’s capital.

He emphasized that visit of foreign bloggers to Tehran is a golden opportunity for introducing the ancient history, authentic architecture and daily culture of the capital city.

The program will continue by visiting Tehran’s historical texture, cultural monuments and tourist sites, he said, adding that it is predicted that presence of Tajikistan tourism activists and social media will pave the grounds for rise in cultural cooperations and drawing tourists.

Iran and Tajikistan share deep-rooted cultural, linguistic, and historical ties. In recent years, both nations have significantly revitalized their bilateral cooperation across various sectors. For example, on June 13, 2022, officials from Tajikistan and Iran convened a Tourism Forum to enhance tourism collaboration between the two countries.

Additionally, on June 21, 2022, a Joint Security Task Force meeting took place in Dushanbe, featuring representatives from the interior ministries of both nations. This collaborative security initiative aims to synchronize efforts against terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking, thereby addressing shared security challenges.

KD

