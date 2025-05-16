Fresh wave of ethnic cleansing unfolds in Gaza                                                      

TEHRAN – The Israeli regime’s ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip continues to result in mass civilian casualties amid international silence.

The mass slaughters are taking place as Palestinians mark the 77th Nakba Day, also known as the Palestinian Catastrophe, which comprised the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948, and the permanent displacement of a majority of the Palestinian people.

The massacre also took place as Donald Trump, whose country is the chief backer of Israel, was visiting the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar as well.

In northern Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have killed and injured over 100 Palestinians. The regime’s warplanes carried out a series of extremely violent attacks across various areas, leaving many civilians dead, wounded, or missing.

Regional media reported that the bombardment targeted multiple locations in northern Gaza.

Israel is “using modern, internationally prohibited weapons to target civilian infrastructure,” Gaza’s Health Ministry says. Reporters on the ground confirmed that Israeli bombs struck Beit Lahia, the Jabalia refugee camp, and Tal al-Zaatar, leading to dozens of civilian casualties, mostly women and children.

They also noted that many people were either injured or trapped under rubble after occupation forces bombed a building in the Jabalia camp.

Footage shows residents of the Jabalia camp searching for missing family members beneath the rubble of homes leveled by Israeli warplanes amid a lack of rescue equipment.

The new wave of brutalities against the Palestinians in Gaza started on Wednesday. Over the past three days, more than 300 people have been killed and 500 others injured in the ongoing bombardment.

Gaza Civil Defense teams have recovered the bodies of more than 50 people from homes struck by Israeli attacks on Friday, including eleven members of a single family.

“Our teams are overwhelmed and can no longer keep up with the volume of emergency calls,” the Civil Defense spokesperson said, adding that “many remain trapped under rubble and unreachable, while anyone moving in northern Gaza is being targeted.”

In addition, Israeli occupation forces reportedly surrounded a school sheltering displaced people in the al-Sultan area of northern Gaza. Reports indicate the occupation regime aims to “clear the al-Sultan area near the Zikim settlement.”

The Indonesian Hospital, already barely functional, is overwhelmed with casualties from air raids on northern Gaza homes.

Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza Strip, fighter jets struck makeshift tents sheltering displaced families along a road west of Khan Younis.

Just 115 Gazans, mostly women and children, were killed on Thursday. According to Al Jazeera, Israeli air strikes also killed more than 100 Palestinians across Gaza since dawn Friday.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health has also said the occupation regime is “using modern, internationally prohibited weapons to target civilian infrastructure.”

The Health Ministry has called for an urgent international investigation into the types of banned weapons being used, saying a “disturbing rise in the number of deformed fetuses, a direct result of these attacks.”

“We are also facing a severe shortage of medical supplies, personnel, and intensive care capacity. On top of that, the lack of water and sanitation security is placing an enormous burden on the ministry and deepening the humanitarian catastrophe,” the ministry stated.

Last cancer-treatment facility out of service

International medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) also said on Thursday that the Gaza European Hospital, the last facility providing cancer treatment across the strip, "is now out of service" after Israeli forces struck it.

"Repeated strikes on healthcare facilities are yet more examples of the Israeli authorities making the Strip unlivable," warned the MSF.

Since October 7, 2023, Gaza has faced a brutal war of extermination, with more than 172,000 people killed or wounded amid a suffocating Israeli blockade.

The siege has led to severe shortages of food, essential supplies, and medical aid after the Israeli regime blocked the entry of all humanitarian assistance since March 2, 2025.