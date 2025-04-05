Israel enjoys absolute impunity in committing genocide

TEHRAN - Israel’s genocidal machine sees no limit in the Gaza Strip.

Backed by the United States’s limitless and shameful support, the criminal gangs ruling Israel are committing one war crime after another.

The recent killing of 15 paramedics in Gaza was a concrete instance of war crime and crime against humanity by Israel. Israeli forces shot paramedics in the chest and head with their hands tied. They were found buried in an impromptu mass grave plowed over by Israeli military bulldozers.

The aid workers disappeared on March 23 during a rescue mission in Rafah’s Tal as-Sultan neighborhood. New video evidence emerged on Saturday showed Israeli forces attacked identifiable Red Crescent ambulances – with lights flashing – and emergency medical workers and civil defense staff wearing highly reflective uniforms.

On Thursday, Israel’s occupation army also bombed a school sheltering displaced families in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

All these crimes are being committed along with starving the Gazans collectively.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in September 2024, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shamelessly denied that his regime had banned the entry of food, water, and medicine to the Gaza Strip. Now, the entire world is noticing that since the regime violated the ceasefire agreement with Gaza on March 18, 2025, it has cut essentials to 2.3 million people in the coastal enclave.

"What is happening right now is unthinkable. Today it is 31 days and counting with absolutely no humanitarian aid getting into Gaza, nothing. No food, no water, no medicine, no fuel, for over a month," lamented independent senator Bernie Sanders on Thursday as he was pushing for blocking the sale of arms to Israel.

Violating the ceasefire, killing paramedics, continuing to massacre and starve civilians, and many other horrible acts are primarily intended to completely erase the name of the Gaza Strip and Palestine as a whole from the map as part of a malicious project being sought for long years.

Netanyahu, who is wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC), has openly said, “We will increase pressure on Gaza to bring back the hostages and move Gaza’s people out.”

He added, "We will maintain security control and implement the migration plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.”

Concurrent with such astonishing remarks, the United Nations announced that Israel’s attacks in the occupied West Bank have caused the “largest displacement since 1967 war”.

“It has resulted in systematic destruction, forced displacement, and demolition orders affecting Palestinian families and refugee camps,” the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA said in a post on X. “The situation remains highly concerning.”

Anyway, all these vicious acts would not have been possible without support from the West, particularly the United States.

All countries and politicians in the West who have given Israel such impunity will be judged guilty in the court of history.