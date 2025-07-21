A silent salute: Iran’s young mathematicians carry a message beyond victory

TEHRAN - a simple yet dignified image that resonates far beyond its frame, a group of Iran’s brightest young minds delivers a powerful, unspoken message to the world. Their quiet stance speaks louder than any slogan.

These students—who have just claimed second place at the prestigious International Mathematical Olympiad in Australia—stand not only as representatives of scientific excellence but as heirs to a legacy marked by sacrifice and steadfastness.

With no need for words, they declare: "To those who cheer us today, remember: tomorrow, we may be targeted—martyred—for no crime other than our choice to remain in Iran, to serve our homeland, and to pursue knowledge in the footsteps of our martyred scientists."

In a world where honor can swiftly become a target, these young scholars understand the price of loyalty. Yet even in the shadow of such threats, they raise high the flag of Iran, and with unwavering pride, carry the portraits of the martyred scientists whose memory they honor.

Iran salutes its rising generation—not only for their intellectual brilliance, but for their courage, their dignity, and their devotion.

Iran’s national team of mathematics prodigies earned second place at the 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad held in Australia, marking yet another proud achievement on the global scientific stage.