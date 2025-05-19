Undercover Israeli operation fails

TEHRAN – Undercover Israeli occupation troops launch a covert mission to recover Gaza captives, but the operation ends in failure.

Disguised as displaced Palestinian women, a unit from the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) conducted an operation in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, based on intelligence from the Israeli regime, aiming to free captives.

Hebrew media reported that the mission failed, as the IOF was unable to locate or rescue any captives.

According to Palestinian sources, the IOF unit, dressed in women’s clothing, infiltrated west of Salah al-Din Street, north of Khan Younis, allegedly in pursuit of Israeli captives.

The sources confirmed that the IOF failed to achieve its objective. Instead, they killed a Palestinian man and abducted his wife and child.

The man was identified as Ahmad Sarhan, a commander in the Popular Resistance Committees. Sources stated that Sarhan resisted the IOF until death, preventing his arrest and interrogation.

Israeli news outlet Walla reported that the IOF briefed a senior official about the special operation. However, Hebrew media outlets described the mission as a security and intelligence failure.

Some analysts suggest that a secondary goal of the operation was to capture resistance commander Ahmad Sarhan to obtain crucial intelligence.

His killing, however, indicates the failure of the IOF to secure strategic information regarding the resistance or the whereabouts of captives.

The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, the armed wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, confirmed Sarhan’s martyrdom. In a statement, they announced the martyrdom of one of their leading figures and the head of special operations.

According to the statement, Sarhan was killed on Monday after clashing with Israeli special forces who had infiltrated Khan Younis.

The Brigades praised his “bravery and legacy of holy war and resistance,” highlighting his role in operations that targeted Israeli soldiers and inflicted losses.

They emphasized that the assassination of resistance leaders would only “strengthen our determination and resolve to continue the path of holy war and resistance until the Zionist entity is defeated.”

Following the failed operation, the Israeli military issued a forced displacement order for Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city.

Experts note that the Israeli occupation regime is unable to control Gaza, primarily due to continued popular support for the resistance and despite ongoing starvation, siege, and deteriorating living conditions.

Some military analysts say the Israeli occupation army’s chief of staff is aware of these limitations and is pushing for a political alternative.

This development comes as the IOF launches a new large-scale ground offensive in both northern and southern Gaza, under what it calls “Operation Gideon’s Chariots.”

Since October 2023, the IOF has repeatedly invaded the Gaza Strip but has consistently failed to achieve its declared war objectives.

The Israeli regime is going ahead with its genocide in Gaza, with heavy bombardments on Monday concentrated in the southern areas, leading to more casualties.

The IOF carried out 40 airstrikes in a short period on Khan Younis, including the use of fire belts. At least 46 Palestinians were killed.