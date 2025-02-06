Palestinian teenager shot dead in Gaza despite ceasefire

Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement with Hamas again, opening fire on Palestinians and killing a teenager in the southern Gaza Strip, Press TV reported.

Hamza al-Hams, 13, was fatally shot on Wednesday by Israeli forces in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis said Thursday.

Witnesses said he sustained injuries when he was shot by Israeli forces in the al-Awda region of Rafah. He was later transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Earlier in the morning, two other Palestinians were killed—one from Israeli army fire in the Shouka area east of Rafah, and another from wounds he had sustained on the first day of the ceasefire.

Israeli forces fired on civilians in multiple locations along the eastern and southern edges of the Gaza Strip, according to witnesses.

Amid the ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli troops are carrying out a destructive campaign in the West Bank, intentionally targeting Palestinian adolescents, children, and women every day. Since last October, more than 900 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied West Bank in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.