Israeli attacks kill more than 60 as Gaza blockade accelerates starvation

Israel’s attacks on Gaza have killed at least 61 people since dawn, targeting civilians in crowded places, as its more than two-month blockade of the besieged and bombarded enclave has caused acute food shortages, accelerating the starvation of the Palestinian population, Al Jazeera reported.

A reconnaissance drone strike targeted an area near the Thai and Palmyra restaurants in al-Wehda Street, in Gaza City. Two missiles were fired at two locations at the same time, 100 metres apart, one inside a restaurant and another at the intersection, killing at least 17 people.

Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud said the Israeli air strike targeted one of the few places where Palestinians can get a meal.