Starvation and siege claim 14 elderly lives in Gaza within a week

Alongside the relentless toll of fatalities from continuous Israeli bombardment, a silent death is sweeping through Gaza’s elderly and children—largely unrecorded and undocumented, Euromedmonitor reported.

This is the result of deadly living conditions deliberately imposed by Israel to exhaust the population. At the forefront of these crimes are starvation, the infliction of extreme suffering, deprivation of medical care, and the imposition of a total blockade—all constituting acts of ongoing genocide for over 19 months.

Now entering its third consecutive month, the intensified siege has had devastating and long-term effects—disproportionately harming Gaza’s most vulnerable. Israel's systematic policy seeks to destroy all means of survival and eliminate any path to staying alive. This deepens the humanitarian catastrophe, making it a central instrument in the execution of genocidal policy.

Over the past week, 14 elderly Palestinians were documented to have died across Gaza from complications related to hunger, malnutrition, and lack of medical care. These deaths are directly linked to Israel’s complete closure of border crossings and its prevention of humanitarian aid and essential goods from entering the Strip since 2 March.

