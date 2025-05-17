Gaza faces starvation unless Israel allows ‘immediate’ aid, European leaders warn

Thousands of Gazans could starve to death “unless immediate action is taken,” the leaders of seven European nations warned Friday in an appeal to Israel, Politico reported.

The statement — issued simultaneously by Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain — called on Israel to stop its renewed offensive in the Gaza Strip and to permit renewed access by international aid agencies.

“We will not be silent in front of the man-made humanitarian catastrophe that is taking place before our eyes in Gaza,” the leaders said. “More than 50,000 men, women, and children have lost their lives. Many more could starve to death in the coming days and weeks unless immediate action is taken.”

Earlier this week, the UN World Food Programme warned that 470,000 Gazans "are facing catastrophic hunger" because of Israel's action to shut down aid flows since March 2. It said more than 116,000 metric tons of food aid were being blocked.