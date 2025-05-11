65,000 children facing death from Israeli starvation policy

The Gaza government warned Friday that more than 65,000 children are at immediate risk from famine because of Israel's siege and two-month blockade of essential supplies to the Gaza Strip as part of its genocidal campaign on the Palestinian enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The Israeli occupation is engineering a famine that kills civilians and continues a systematic crime against 2.4 million people through closing crossings and blocking 39,000 aid trucks carrying food, fuel and medicine, in a flagrant violation of international law," the Gaza Media Office said in a statement.

It said all bakeries have been non-operational for 40 days, depriving civilians of bread.

"Over 65,000 children now face starvation deaths from malnutrition as Israel weaponizes hunger against civilians," it added.

The statement noted that 70 days of Israel's total closure of crossings have aggravated the collapse of humanitarian and health systems in Gaza.

It urged the international community and the UN to urgently intervene to stop the blockade, reopen crossings and allow the flow of aid and essentials into Gaza.