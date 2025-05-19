Israel intensified attacks on Gaza after release of US-Israeli soldier, rights group says

Since the release of American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander on 12 May, Israeli occupation forces have intensified their genocidal campaign in Gaza, killing an average of 81 Palestinians per day through direct bombardment, and a further 17 per day due to starvation and the denial of access to medical care and essential means of survival, Euro-Med Monitor said in a report today.

“This surge in lethal attacks is part of a broader escalation by the Israeli military, marked by a scorched-earth policy and the systematic destruction of Gaza’s remaining residential areas and infrastructure.

The ongoing campaign—now in its 19th month—has been characterised by mass killings, enforced starvation, and the deliberate dismantling of life-sustaining systems, with the explicit aim of eradicating the Palestinian population in Gaza and eliminating any possibility of return or reconstruction,” the rights group explained.

