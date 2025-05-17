Gaza ceasefire talks resume as Israeli assault kills hundreds in 72 hours

Israel and Hamas resumed ceasefire talks on Saturday in Qatar, both sides said, even as Israeli forces ramped up a bombing campaign that has killed hundreds of people over 72 hours, and mobilized for a massive new ground assault, Reuters reported.

Palestinian health authorities said at least 146 people had been confirmed killed in the third day of Israel's latest bombing campaign, one of the deadliest waves of strikes since a ceasefire collapsed in March.

Many hundreds more wounded were being treated in the hospital, and countless others were still buried under rubble.

Israeli War Minister Israel Katz also said in a statement that negotiations on a deal to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas had resumed in Doha. He noted that the talks had started without Israel first agreeing to a ceasefire or to lift its blockade.

Israel's military said it was conducting extensive strikes and mobilizing troops with the aim of achieving "operational control" in parts of Gaza.