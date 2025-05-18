Israel launches ‘extensive’ ground operation as 135 killed in Gaza

Israeli military says it has begun extensive ground operations throughout northern and southern Gaza as part of its “Operation Gideon’s Chariots”.

By Sunday evening, the relentless bombardment of Gaza had killed at least 135 Palestinians and rendered all the public hospitals in northern Gaza out of service, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

The Israeli strikes come as the regime resumes ceasefire talks with Hamas in Qatar.

Addressing the strikes that happened overnight, a Health Ministry spokesperson said: "Complete families were wiped off the civil registration record by Israeli bombardment."

