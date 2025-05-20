Israeli airstrike targets power generators at Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

The Israeli military struck the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza late Monday, targeting its power generators and sparking a massive fire, medical sources told Anadolu.

The airstrike came amid a siege by Israeli troops on the facility as part of Israel’s genocide across the Gaza Strip.

Munir al-Bursh, director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, told Anadolu that the hospital lost electricity following the strike.

He said the facility houses patients and wounded people receiving treatment and warned that the bombing of the generators poses a serious threat to their lives.

Al-Bursh accused Israel of showing disregard for the health system and international humanitarian law, saying the military continues to target medical infrastructure.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported receiving distress calls from hospital administrators about a fire that broke out in the external generators and spread to parts of the facility.

