Israeli attacks kill 82 in 24 hours in Gaza

In the past 24 hours alone (the Wednesday afternoon time), Israeli air and ground assaults killed at least 82 Palestinians and wounded another 262, according to Gaza’s health ministry, Middle East Eye reported.

The updated figures bring the confirmed death toll in the Strip to 53,655, with more than 121,950 people wounded since the war began.

Israel resumed its military campaign on 18 March after a brief ceasefire which Israel broke. Since then, the ministry reports, 3,509 Palestinians have been killed and 9,909 wounded - figures that continue to rise as bombardment and ground offensives intensify.