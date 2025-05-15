European hospital out of service, says Gaza health ministry
May 16, 2025 - 1:28
Recent Israeli attacks have heavily damaged the hospital in Khan Younis, south Gaza, the ministry says in a statement.
Here is some more of what the ministry said:
- [Israel’s] targeting caused significant damage to infrastructure such as sewage lines, damaged internal departments and destroyed roads leading to the hospital.
- The repeated targeting of the hospital makes it impossible to provide medical care because of the danger it poses to medical staff, the wounded and the sick.
- The hospital’s cessation of work means the cessation of specialized services such as neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, cardiac catheterization center, cardiovascular and ophthalmic surgery, which are available only in the European Hospital.
- The European Hospital is the only hospital that provides medical follow-up for cancer patients in the Gaza Strip, after the destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital.
- The hospital has 28 intensive care beds, 12 nurseries, 260 inpatient beds, 25 emergency beds, and 60 oncology patient beds that are now out of operation. (Source: Al Jazeera)
